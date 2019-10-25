Ex-head of Serzh Sargsyan's security hands over AMD 3 billion to state

YEREVAN. – Former ranking security official—and former head of security of Armenia’s third President Serzh Sargsyan—Vachagan Ghazaryan handed over around three billion dram to the state, Pastinfo website reported.
Vachagan Ghazaryan and his wife – the owners of Yans restaurant in downtown Yerevan – were suspected of false asset declaration. However, no charges were brought against them.
On June 25, Ghazaryan was detained by the National Security Service (NSS) and placed under arrest. He was remanded in custody pending trial on June 28, 2018. But by the decision of the Court of Appeal, Vachagan Ghazaryan was released in July 2018, on a 1bn-dram (approx. $2,100,000) bail.