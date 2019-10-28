PM: Economic activity in Armenia is 7.1% for over 10 months

Economic activity in Armenia is 7.1% for over 10 months of 2019, said Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan Monday at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary commissions during the preliminary discussion of the draft state budget for 2020.
According to him, economic growth this year will be about 7%, while the Finance Ministry estimates it at 6.3%, and the Central Bank at 6.7%.
The Prime Minister noted that international organizations, in particular the International Monetary Fund, the Asian Development Bank, all without exception revised their assessments on the issue of economic growth in Armenia with an upward trend.