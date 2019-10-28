Trial on Davit Sanasaryan's case kicks off (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The trial of Davit Sanasaryan, the head of the State Oversight Service (powers temporarily suspended) of Armenia, and former Service employees began today at the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.

The defendant in this case is Sanasaryan, former Service officials Gevorg Khachatryan, Samvel Adyan, and his friend, the factual head of "Zorashen" LLC, Taron Avetisyan.

According to the indictment, David Sanasaryan, being the head of the State Oversight Service, used his official position contrary to the interests of the service and failed to fulfill his official duties in connection with the procurement procedures organized for the purchase of medical equipment for the St. Gregory the Illuminator and Vanadzor Medical Centers.