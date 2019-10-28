News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Trial on Davit Sanasaryan's case kicks off (PHOTOS)
Trial on Davit Sanasaryan's case kicks off (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The trial of Davit Sanasaryan, the head of the State Oversight Service (powers temporarily suspended) of Armenia, and former Service employees began today at the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.

The defendant in this case is Sanasaryan, former Service officials Gevorg Khachatryan, Samvel Adyan, and his friend, the factual head of "Zorashen" LLC, Taron Avetisyan.

According to the indictment, David Sanasaryan, being the head of the State Oversight Service, used his official position contrary to the interests of the service and failed to fulfill his official duties in connection with the procurement procedures organized for the purchase of medical equipment for the St. Gregory the Illuminator and Vanadzor Medical Centers.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos