Yerevan hosts international workshop: Mechanisms of exchange of real owners, information discussed

YEREVAN. – An international workshop on actual owner and inquiry-based information exchange kicked off in Yerevan on October 28, and until November 1, with the joint initiative of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the Asian Development Bank.

Welcoming the participants, SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan emphasized that the SRC intends to play a special role in the OECD's Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes, and to achieve best cooperation.

He reiterated that the SRC is ready to introduce international standards in the fight against tax evasion and money laundering.

Armenia has been a member of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes since 2015.