Acting National Security Service director: Armenia's borders protected

The borders of the Republic of Armenia are protected. This is what acting Director of the National Security Service of Armenia Eduard Martirosyan said at the National Assembly today.
“The borders of the Republic of Armenia are protected, we have the appropriate video cameras and everything to help us spot possible penetration. Incidents were recorded recently, but I can’t say there has been an increase in number,” he said.
According to him, the National Security Service is taking measures to ensure security on the border.
“We are protecting the Turkish-Armenian, Georgian-Armenian and Iranian-Armenian borders. The recent developments in Syria were truly a matter of concern for us. We are also concerned about the security of the Armenian community beyond the borders of Armenia and are monitoring the situation on a daily basis, and I can assure you that the Armenians of Syria, who are mainly based in Kamishli, are safe,” he said.