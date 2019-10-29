Armenia's Pashinyan: Biolabs have no military purpose at all

Armenia and Russia are working on a memorandum that guarantees Russian specialists access to biolabs working in Armenia. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in an interview to Kommersant daily.
“Yes, we are working on a memorandum. However, after our conversation with you last year, my personal instruction allowed Russian specialists to access these facilities to make sure they do not pose a threat to Russia. They have no military purpose at all; they are biolabs that are used for medical purposes only. I think our Russian colleagues were convinced of that. These labs are the property of Armenia; it is very important. By the way, these labs are valuable and important for Armenia. We are also grateful to our American partners for their support of Armenia, for funding these modern labs whose work is aimed at ensuring Armenia's biological security.
“We are still working on the text of the memorandum. The main purpose of this document is to protect the interests of all parties so that no one, not any of our partners, is concerned about these labs,” Pashinyan said.