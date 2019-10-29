All banks paralyzed for 12 days in row in Lebanon

Banks in Lebanon closed for12 consecutive days amid massive anti-government demonstrations across the country.

Mass demonstrations continue in Lebanon from October 17. According to various sources, over two million people participate in anti-government actions, while the entire population of the country is four million people.

The main demand of the protesters is the resignation of the current government of Saad Hariri. Activists block daily the main highways of the country and the main roads of large cities, including the capital. In addition to banks, the work of schools and universities has been paralyzed.

The Lebanese Banks Association on Monday issued a statement about the decision to serve customers only through ATMs and promised to provide enough cash to enable citizens to receive their salaries.

According to Iyad Asaad, the leading manager of one of the largest banks in the country, banks are afraid to open doors for customers while mass demonstrations continue on the streets.

The economic and financial situation in Lebanon continues to be in crisis, according to the words of local politicians and experts.

Protests and mass anti-government demonstrations broke out in different cities of Lebanon after the decision of the country's cabinet to approve the introduction of a tax on the use of Internet-type chat applications such as WhatsApp ($ 6 per month), as well as a tax on tobacco products (about $ 1.3 per import pack, $ 0.5 - for the local). It is also planned to increase VAT to 15% by 2022.

The first protests and strikes began in Lebanon at the end of April and continued until the end of May. Unions began to go on strike after the government, when approving the state budget for fiscal year 2019, included clauses providing for the reduction of salaries and social payments to civil servants and retired military personnel.