Tuesday
October 29
AMD 6.8 billion to be allocated to Armenian Environment Ministry in 2020
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

AMD 304 million is planned to be allocated in 2020 to Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of Armenia, said Armenian Finance Minister Atom Janjughazyan.

According to him, the funds allocated for the implementation of 117 activities under 20 programs were taken into account.

A total of AMD 6.8 billion, which is AMD 119 million more than in 2019 will be allocated to Ministry of the Environment.

However, according to Janjughazyan, since agriculture was included in the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economy, the funds allocated by the state budget will include these two areas.

“It is planned to allocate AMD 33.2 billion, which significantly exceeds the indicator of 2019 for AMD 11 billion,” he said adding that this is mainly because of grants.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
