Business forum in Ararat Province on advancement of small, medium-sized businesses at initiative of ARMBUSINESSBANK

At the initiative of “ARMBUSINESSBANK” CJSC a Business Forum on the advancement of small and medium businesses for retail business customers was held in Ararat region.
The goal of Business Forum is to finance the projects for the development of the economy and communities of the region on much more beneficial terms, as well as to implement a number of banking services for the development of businesses of the region.
The event was attended by the representatives of private companies, which expand their business in this region.
Alena Stratan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of “ARMBUSINESSBANK” CJSC opened the Business Forum in Ararat region with welcoming speech, following which the wide range of beneficial loan products and further potentials were presented to the attendees. The Division for Small Business Development of Retail Business Department presented Mini, Urgent, Business Auto, Business Overdraft loan products along with the new range of banking products that are being implemented by the Bank and conform to the sphere.
ARMBUSINESSBANK - a reliable way to the future ...