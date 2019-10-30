News
Armenian defense minister meets with new Head of EU Delegation
Armenian defense minister meets with new Head of EU Delegation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan today met with newly appointed Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin, as reported the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

 

Greeting the guests, the defense minister emphasized that the relations between Armenia and the European Union have intensified recently and that dynamic development of cooperation is noticeable in different fields.

 

The parties attached importance to the assistance that the European Union is providing to the steadfast advancement of the reforms in public administration and the development of democratic institutions in Armenia and stated the wide perspectives for cooperation in the defense sector.

 

The interlocutors also discussed other issues related to regional security and settlement of the existing conflicts.
This text available in   Հայերեն
