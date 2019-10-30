Armenia Deputy PM receives EU Ambassador

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan today received Head of the Delegation of the European Union, Ambassador Andrea Victorin, as reported the Government of Armenia.
The Deputy Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the EU Delegation for the constructive cooperation, stressing the fact that the European Union is one of Armenia’s key partners that always assists Armenia in implementing reforms.
The interlocutors exchanged views on the scope of cooperation between Armenia and the European Union, talked about the technical assistance that the EU is providing to Armenia and touched upon the areas for the actions envisaged within the scope of the 2020 Action Plan, as well as the reforms being carried out in the sectors of justice and law-enforcement.
Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan and EU Ambassador Andrea Victorin also discussed the prospects for the development and deepening of EU-Armenia relations.