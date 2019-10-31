UK parliament approves idea of ​​holding snap elections on December 12

The UK Parliament approved the proposal of the UK PM, Boris Johnson, to hold snap parliamentary elections on December 12.

The House of Lords called for elections on Wednesday to be held in the country in less than a month and a half, TASS reported.

Given that the government bill on elections was approved by the lower house of parliament, the House of Commons, the bill has now passed all stages of parliamentary review as it should receive the status of the law after it is signed by Queen Elizabeth II.

Johnson will try to break the deadlock in the parliament’s approval of a deal with the EU on Brexit terms by holding snap elections. The ruling Conservative Party has lost a majority in the House of Commons, without which it cannot conduct a deal with the EU, agreed on October 17.

A consolidated opinion poll prepared by the Financial Times based on all recent case studies shows the leadership of the ruling party. Conservatives firmly hold first place with 35% of the vote. The Labor Party is on the second line with 25% of the vote, the Liberal Democratic Party of UK - 18%, the new Brexit party, which is not represented in parliament now, - 11%.

The Brexit was scheduled for March 29, 2019, that is, two years after submitting a written notice of withdrawal from the community. However, members of the House of Commons three times rejected the draft deal on Brexit terms, reached by Brussels and the government led by former PM Theresa May. The EU agreed to postpone Brexit first to April or May, then to October 31, and May was forced to resign, failing to break the deadlock.

Boris Johnson, who replaced her, insisted that the country should leave the EU on October 31 with or without a deal, but due to a law passed by parliament, it was forced on October 19 to send a request to the European Council for a new Brexit postponement - until January 31, 2020. The head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, announced Monday Brussels was ready to provide London with the third installment in a row - until January 31, 2020. Johnson agreed to this proposal.