Armenia deputy PM assures 500km roads will be asphalted this year
Armenia deputy PM assures 500km roads will be asphalted this year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – In its today's session, the government of Armenia made a decision to allocate funds to the administrations of Ararat, Armavir, Lori, Aragatsotn, and Vayots Dzor Provinces for subsidy programs.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan presented the question. He noted that for 49 projects in 34 communities, the total amount of the bids was 983 million 882 thousand drams, of which the government co-funding is 489 million 350 thousand drams.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called for work and media coverage of the work. "As a result of the coverage, it will be clear to what extent it is propaganda, to what extent real work."

 The Prime Minister was also asked: "And how are our asphalting works, Mr. Papikyan?"

Suren Papikyan reported that they intend to complete on November 15, the 330 kilometers promised and report back. According to Papikyan, they will probably achieve something more.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan added that if we add asphalting works with subsidy programs, we will exceed 500 km in asphalting.

Pashinyan noted that asphalting of 500km of roads without subsidy plans is planned for next year, while with the subsidy plans, they will have to go beyond 700km.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
