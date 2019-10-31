Lawyer: Criminal case instituted after road accident involving David Sanasaryan

A criminal case has bee instituted after a road accident involving David Sanasaryan, the head of the State Oversight Service (powers temporarily suspended), after a run over of child, 9, lawyer Tigran Atanesyan reported.
According to him, as a result of the forensic medical examination it was established that the child’s health has sustained moderate injuries.
The accident occurred on September 12. According to media reports, the injured has been hospitalized. Arriving at the hospital, David Sanasaryan persuaded the doctors not to report to the police.
Subsequently, Sanasaryan denied his involvement in the accident. He claims that the child ran near the car, stumbled and fell. Sanasaryan claimed he has already come to the hospital twice.
According to him, parents took advantage of this and are extorting money. The corresponding statement was submitted to the police.
The authority of David Sanasaryan as head of the State Oversight Service has been suspended in connection with another criminal case.