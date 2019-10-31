News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
October 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Lawyer: Criminal case instituted after road accident involving David Sanasaryan
Lawyer: Criminal case instituted after road accident involving David Sanasaryan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A criminal case has bee instituted after a road accident involving David Sanasaryan, the head of the State Oversight Service (powers temporarily suspended), after a run over of child, 9, lawyer Tigran Atanesyan reported.

According to him, as a result of the forensic medical examination it was established that the child’s health has sustained moderate injuries.

The accident occurred on September 12. According to media reports, the injured has been hospitalized. Arriving at the hospital, David Sanasaryan persuaded the doctors not to report to the police.

Subsequently, Sanasaryan denied his involvement in the accident. He claims that the child ran near the car, stumbled and fell. Sanasaryan claimed he has already come to the hospital twice.

According to him, parents took advantage of this and are extorting money. The corresponding statement was submitted to the police.

The authority of David Sanasaryan as head of the State Oversight Service has been suspended in connection with another criminal case.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Brothers confess for stabbing young man, 18, in Yerevan
Measures have been taken to detect the crime tool…
Armenia investigates circumstances of HIV infection of little girl
The Arabkir police department has received a statement from the grandmother of the girl over a periodic temperature from August to October 11 of this year…
 First results announced of Russia law enforcement’s fight against "thieves in law," Armenians among them
The new law envisages 8 to 15 years in prison with a fine of up to 5 million rubles…
 Armenia Prosecutor's Office: Criminal case launched into wastewater pipe damage, Voghji river pollution
It was found out that the pipeline was damaged in Nerkin Geratagh village of Syunik Province due to the violation of waste transportation rules...
 Those who damaged Armenia female MP’s car are found
On October 29, police detained two Yerevan residents…
 Two young men hospitalized in Armenia stabbing
Two residents of Masis town were taken to the hospital with stab wounds…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos