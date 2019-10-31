News
Dollar loses value in Armenia
Dollar loses value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.10/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.10 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 531.71 (up by AMD 2.51), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 616.17 (up by AMD 2.54), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.44 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 270.32, AMD 22,757.64 and AMD 14,051.8, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
