Motion filed to subject Armenian judge to disciplinary liability

The attorneys of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan have filed a motion for subjecting Judge Mher Arghamanyan of the Criminal Court of Appeal to disciplinary liability with the Ministry of Justice and the Disciplinary Commission, as reported attorney Aram Vardevanyan, who added that he personally filed the motion.
“I believe the Ministry of Justice, which has the opportunity to institute proceedings, will properly examine this report and institute proceedings,” he said.
Aram Vardevanyan has filed a motion for self-recusal with Judge Mher Arghamanyan, who was inscribed to examine the complaint that the attorneys of Robert Kocharyan had filed against the decision to not eliminate Kocharyan’s detention immediately. Kocharyan’s attorneys say the reasonable doubts about the judge’s bias and impartiality served as a basis to file a motion for his self-recusal.