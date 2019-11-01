Protest against Istanbul Convention ratification being staged outside Armenia parliament building

YEREVAN. – Members of the "Kamq (Will)" initiative are protesting in front of the National Assembly of Armenia building against the ratification of the Istanbul Convention.

According to preliminary information, today the National Assembly will discuss the Istanbul Convention with the participation of visiting high-ranking officials of the Council of Europe.

Armenia has signed the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, known as the Istanbul Convention, on 2018, but the National Assembly has not ratified it yet.

The document has not been unanimously approved by the Armenian public. Its opponents argue that it against our national values, promoting gay marriage. They have launched a signature campaign not to ratify this document, and more than 50,000 people have already joined this campaign.

The National Assembly factions, which have to decide on whether to ratify the Istanbul Convention, still do not have a clear position on the matter.