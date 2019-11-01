Istanbul Convention opponents march on Yerevan streets

YEREVAN. – The protest action against the ratification of the Istanbul Convention outside the National Assembly of Armenia has turned into a march on the streets of Yerevan.

Vahagn Chakhalyan, head of the protest organizer "Kamq" Initiative, announced that the protest actions would continue and would not be only in front of the National Assembly. "Tens of thousands of citizens are ready to stand up and carry out disobedience actions in various cities of Armenia. We say that there is no need for it until the document has entered into ratification. And if the National Assembly does not listen to the citizens' voices and goes against their opinion, there will be protests in all cities," he said.

Chakhalyan declared: "We will send the Istanbul Convention back to Istanbul."