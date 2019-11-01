32nd Interparliamentary Committee on Cooperation between Russian and Armenian parliaments to be held

On November 6, the 32nd session of the Interparliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and the Federation Council of the Russian Federation will be held at Sev Berd (Black Fortress) fortress in Gyumri.
After the session, the Committee’s co-chairs — Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Alen Simonyan and Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Yuri Vorobyov will issue a statement for the media in the hall next to the fortress.