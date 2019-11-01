Protest against Istanbul Convention ratification held in front of CoE Office in Yerevan

Those who go against preservation of our nation and Armenian values and try to force ratification of the Istanbul Convention under foreign pressure, those organizations and individuals should know that the Istanbul Convention isn’t going to be ratified and that we are going to fight until the end. This is what participants of the protest against ratification of the Istanbul Convention declared in front of the Council of Europe Office in Yerevan today.

“This is a war for system of values, and a war is fought until the end. We urge the Council of Europe to understand that it might face problems when trying to make Armenia sign international agreements from now on,” one of the participants said.

Leader of Kamq (Will) initiative Vahagn Chakhalyan said the discussions that the National Assembly held in regard to the Istanbul Convention with representatives of the European Union are worthless since they are confidential.

The National Assembly today held a closed discussion on ratification of the Istanbul Convention with Members of Parliament and high-ranking representatives of the Council of Europe. Among the participants was Vice-President of the Venice Commission Veronica Belkova and President of GREVIO Marceline Naudi.

At the same time, citizens held a protest against ratification of the Istanbul Convention in front of the National Assembly and a march through the streets of Yerevan.