Narek Malyan's VETO initiative joins protest against Istanbul Convention ratification

A while ago, Narek Malyan’s VETO initiative and activist Narek Samsonyan joined the protest against ratification of the Istanbul Convention.

Narek Malyan stated that the propaganda for the Istanbul Convention is based on lies and falsehood.

“The beneficiaries of the office of Soros are propagandizing the Convention. In reality, the initial stage of propaganda for the Istanbul Convention is not only lies and falsehood, but is also an obscene mockery of violence against the real victims,” Malyan said, adding that the countries that have ratified the Convention haven’t recorded positive dynamics in terms of violence against women. Malyan said ratification of the Istanbul Convention will enshrine the term ‘partner’ for the first time in the legislation of the Republic of Armenia and added that the Convention replaces the concept of biological gender with social gender.

The National Assembly today held a closed discussion on ratification of the Istanbul Convention with Members of Parliament and high-ranking representatives of the Council of Europe. Among the participants was Vice-President of the Venice Commission Veronica Belkova and President of GREVIO Marceline Naudi.

At the same time, citizens held a protest against ratification of the Istanbul Convention in front of the National Assembly and a march through the streets of Yerevan.