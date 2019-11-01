News
Armenia Parliament Speaker receives EU Ambassador Andrea Victorin
Armenia Parliament Speaker receives EU Ambassador Andrea Victorin
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan today received Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, EU Ambassador Andrea Victorin, as reported the news service of the National Assembly.

During the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan expressed the strong commitment of Armenia and also the National Assembly to enhance relations with the European Union and strengthen the partnership hinged on democratic values.

Andrea Victorin stated that she was very happy to see the progress that Armenia has made and emphasized that the EU is ready and wishes to support the reforms underway in Armenia.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a broad range of issues related to the EU-Armenia agenda and the already existing and several new possible projects for cooperation between the EU and the National Assembly.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
