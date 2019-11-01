Armenia PM, wife attend closing ceremony of Yerevan Jazz Fest 2019

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan today attended the closing ceremony of the fifth annual Yerevan Jazz Fest-2019 as reported the news service of the Government of Armenia.
Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan were present at the closing concert, which featured the screening of the first animated film devoted to Armenian jazz and performances by well-known musicians Vahagn Hayrapetyan, Grant Stewart, John Marshall and Lucy Yeghiazaryan
After the concert, the festival’s organizers donated to the Prime Minister the festival’s poster with the signatures of the musicians who had performed during the evening. The Prime Minister thanked the organizers for holding the high-level festival and for the beautiful concert.