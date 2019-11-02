US President names new homeland security chief

US President Donald Trump has named the new Homeland Security chief and it will be headed by Chad Wolf, Trump told reporters in Washington on Friday, CNN reported.

"Is Chad Wolf going to be your new DHS secretary?" Trump was asked by a reporter.

"Well, he's right now acting and we'll see what happens," Trump said. "We have great people there."

White House spokeswoman Hogan Gidley, in her turn, said that the current acting chief, Kevin McAleenan, will leave his post by November 11 and will be replaced by Chad Wolf. McAleenan announced his resignation in October of this year. He was appointed acting chief in April 2019.

Chad Woolf will be the fifth head of the US Department of Homeland Security since Trump took office as President in January 2017.