Yerkir Tsirani party of Armenia: For past 30 years there has been emptiness that demands new ideas from us

YEREVAN. – For the past 30 years, there has been an emptiness that demands new ideas from us. This is what Zaruhi Postanjyan, the leader of the opposition Yerkir Tsirani party of Armenia, told reporters today.

"Over the past 30 years, there has been an emptiness that requires new ideas from us, that is, ideas may not be new, but they get a coordinated look through the parties, so this coordinated look must also be reflected through such units. What the future will be like, of course, time will tell because setting up a party, and later on in the course of its activity the party has many challenges before it because our society is not yet a political society, it is not a society of high political consciousness; the party is there for raising the political consciousness of our citizens,” she said.

Postanjyan thinks many things depend on the party's work. "It is very difficult because soon the Yerkir Tsirani party will be 3 years old, but the dissemination of ideas among our society is quite difficult because the main part of the society with high political consciousness does not live in the republic today."

Also, Zaruhi Postanjyan wished success to the newly formed National Agenda party.