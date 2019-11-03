Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian Party on Istanbul Convention, Armenians' existence and future

The Istanbul Convention contains problematic provisions, and so the issue needs to be solved based on comprehensive public and professional discussions and by taking into consideration the public opinion to be formed based on those discussions. This is what coordinator of the Secretariat of the Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian Party Varuzhan Avetisyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“Stay away from provocations!
The Fifth Column is trying to impose false agendas, split the people and detach them from the real agendas (sovereignty, unification of Artsakh, resistance to tension in the region and potential threats and finally nation-building) through all possible measures.
One of the main “agendas” that the Fifth Column has made up is the so-called fight against the Istanbul Convention.
Our position on the Istanbul Convention is clear. We believe the document contains problematic provisions, and so the issue needs to be solved based on comprehensive public and professional discussions and by taking into consideration the public opinion to be formed based on those discussions.
However, this document is not what poses a threat to the existence and future of us Armenians. It is the Fifth Column and its treacherous actions that pose the main threat to our existence and future.
We urge all of our supporters and all citizens to be alert and not be tricked by the words and actions of the adversary, that devil that presents itself as angelic.
Don’t worry about the fact that certain documents can dry our roots and pose a challenge to our existence.
The only thing that can destroy our roots and cause harm to our existence is the fact that we have no goal and are not united as one.
Stay away from provocations and don’t pour water into the adversary’s watermill,” he stated.