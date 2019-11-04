News
Council meeting held at Armenian National Security Service
Council meeting held at Armenian National Security Service
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

A meeting of the Council under the Director of the National Security Service was held at the Armenian NSS, chaired by acting Director, Colonel Eduard Martirosyan.

According to the NSS press service, the agenda of the meeting included the fight against corruption, increasing its effectiveness, coordination with other departments, neutralizing challenges and countering threats. Presentations were made by the heads of units, discussions were held.

Summing up the meeting, Eduard Martirosyan gave specific instructions to the heads of the central and territorial divisions.
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
