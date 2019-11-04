Ministry allocates AMD 2.7 million to performance that provoked public reaction

The Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports allocated AMD 2.7 million for the performance, which caused an extremely mixed public reaction, Armenian ministry’s press service.
The performance was presented in July to a special commission established to provide grants. The commission allocated AMD 2.7 million from the annual budget for the draft performance as an experimental program. It turned out that the poetry of Yeghishe Charents, Azat Vshtuni, Gevork Abov and others was used in the performance.
According to the report, the funds provided account for 0.3% of the annual budget in the amount of AMD 903 million.
“The various charges attributed to the ministry in connection with this statement are unacceptable and are considered as a manifestation of attempts to manipulate public opinion,” the report said.
The performance was held on November 2. According to the authors of the idea, the play was intended to show the role the woman imposed on society, but the execution of the idea did not cause enthusiasm among the audience.