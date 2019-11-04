Russian ambassador: CSTO raises questions of solidarity over relations of some states with Azerbaijan

The Collective Security Treaty Organization raises issues of solidarity in the context of relations of some countries with Azerbaijan, said Monday Russian ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin during the round table on the role of the CSTO in ensuring regional security.

According to him, the issue of the effectiveness and role of the CSTO is discussed almost every day, in a rather sharp vein, including in the media and in expert circles in Armenia.

“Unfortunately, the topic of the CSTO in public space is raised when there are sharp questions, for example, in connection with the CSTO question. There are also issues of solidarity within the organization, including in the context of relations between individual countries with Azerbaijan,” he said.

Kopyrkin noted that these are all very important problems requiring attention, but it is also important to note that behind these discussions the core activities of the CSTO that are conducted every day are sometimes not visible.

“Effective cooperation mechanisms have been created within the Organization, including between special services, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, which work out such important security issues as terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, and military-technical cooperation. All this is something that is not visible to the general public, but what makes up the fabric of daily interaction. It is important to remember,” he said adding that the CSTO secretariat and member states should seriously work to ensure that information on the real activities of the CSTO reaches the general public.

“The topic of security is very important especially for the largest continent of the world - Eurasia, where different systems coexist, there are many centers of instability,” he added.

Kopyrkin said that the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly plays a very important role in shaping the agenda of activities, makes it possible to better understand the importance of a collective approach to solving problems, expressing confidence that tomorrow's meeting of the CSTO PA will be a new step in the development of the organization.

“Russia pays special attention both to the problems of collective security, and to relations with each of the allies. Armenia is among the key allies of Russia. We proceed from the fact that our collective interaction is an important element of our common activities to ensure security,” the ambassador concluded.

The CSTO PA plenary meeting will be held in Yerevan on Tuesday.