Armenia MOD on aviation assets in burned storage room of Erebuni Airport

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan today posted on his Facebook page a comment stating that, according to preliminary data, there is no aviation assets belonging to a military unit in the storage room stationed at Erebuni Airport in which a fire had broken out today.
“Clarification regarding the fire that broke out on the roof of the hangar at Erebuni Airport. The two-story building is very old, and the roofs are all wooden. It is given to Arm-Aero CJSC, there is a storage room for objects, and according to preliminary data, there are no aviation assets belonging to a military unit. The burned gasoline carrier also doesn’t belong to the Ministry of Defense,” he wrote.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia had reported that a fire had left the wooden objects for construction, a gasoline carrying car, two engines and tires of an aircraft and machines burnt in the storage room stationed at Erebuni Airport.