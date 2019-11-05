News
Tuesday
November 05
News
Armenian parliament speaker meets Russian State Duma chair
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenian parliament speaker Ararat Mirzoyan has met with his Russian counterpart Vyacheslav Volodin, who is in Armenia within the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly events.

Welcoming Vyacheslav Volodin, Ararat Mirzoyan noted that this is a significant event, as the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly's outgoing plenary session is being held in Armenia for the first time.

The Armenian speaker noted that the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly is one of the effective platforms for resolving the agenda issues and making consensual decisions.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the Armenian delegation works actively and consistently in the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, constantly carrying out important expert works. Touching upon bilateral relations, he underlined that Armenia and Russia are strategic allies, many economic projects are being implemented. He also noted that Armenia attaches great importance to the development of parliamentary diplomacy.

Vyacheslav Volodin, in turn, thanked Ararat Mirzoyan for the warm welcome, highlighting the inter-parliamentary cooperation as well as the cooperation on different international platforms. According to him, Russian-Armenian friendly relations have deep roots. As he noted, a number of important agenda items will be discussed within the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly to be held on Tuesday.
Հայերեն
