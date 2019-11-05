News
Pashinyan: CSTO has strategic importance for us
Pashinyan: CSTO has strategic importance for us
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


The CSTO is an organization of strategic importance to us, said Tuesday Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinayn at a meeting with the leaders of the parliaments of CSTO member states.

Pashinyan noted that the head of the Serbian parliament also takes part in the meeting. 

“I am glad that we have been meeting with Serbian colleagues in various formats, including within the Eurasian Economic Council and the CSTO.

We believe that the CSTO is an important factor in stability and security in our region. And we attach great importance to all three areas of our cooperation within the CSTO: this is coordination of foreign policy, and military, military-technical cooperation as well as our common approach in the field of security to common threats. Threats, unfortunately, are also developing and changing, and we must be prepared, and the CSTO must comply with the realities that exist in the region and in the world. I am glad that we are quite constructively cooperating in the direction of further development of the CSTO,” he noted. “We attach great importance to the Parliamentary Assembly of the organization, since we believe that the harmonization of the laws of member countries is very important. I am satisfied that we were able to reach agreement on the appointment of the CSTO Secretary General. It is necessary to make some changes in legal, organizational documents in order to avoid such problems in the future. This will increase the effectiveness of our organization. The main essence of our organization is to take into account the interests of all member states of the organization in relations in our foreign policy, military-technical sphere and in all directions.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
