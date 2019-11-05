News
Tuesday
November 05
News
Tuesday
November 05
RPA Spokesperson on Armenian history as mandatory subject in universities
RPA Spokesperson on Armenian history as mandatory subject in universities
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Culture

Why is Armenian history a mandatory subject in universities? Spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov asked this question on his Facebook page.

“Why is Armenian history a mandatory subject in universities? Perhaps it is mandatory so that the future Prime Ministers of Armenia don’t say that Artsakh declared its independence from Soviet Azerbaijan on September 2, 1991, like Pashinyan did.

P.S.: The history of the Armenian Church must be a mandatory subject in schools, and Armenian language, literature and history must be mandatory subjects in universities,” he wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն
