RPA Spokesperson on Armenian history as mandatory subject in universities

Why is Armenian history a mandatory subject in universities? Spokesperson of the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov asked this question on his Facebook page.
“Why is Armenian history a mandatory subject in universities? Perhaps it is mandatory so that the future Prime Ministers of Armenia don’t say that Artsakh declared its independence from Soviet Azerbaijan on September 2, 1991, like Pashinyan did.
P.S.: The history of the Armenian Church must be a mandatory subject in schools, and Armenian language, literature and history must be mandatory subjects in universities,” he wrote.