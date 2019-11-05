RPA Spokesperson on Armenian history as mandatory subject in universities

Robert Kocharyan: I am more interested in fair trial than anyone

Armenian MP: No information about Russia-Azerbaijan weapons sale after revolution

Court to unveil decision on pledge in respect of Armenian 2nd president on November 7

Armenia among countries tipped to be next hot ‘epic travel’ destinations

CB: Transfers role in Armenian economy is declining

Armenia 2nd President's son: Robert Kocharyan has supporters, but they are in fear

Greece President visits Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

Yerevan court rejects motion to change former army general's preventive measure

Iraq shuts down Internet amid protests

Greece President arrives in Armenia on two-day official visit

Robert Kocharyan’s son: My father had small tumor to be removed

Armenian Central Bank: Financial, banking systems can withstand negative impacts

Lindsay Hoyle elected new speaker of UK House of Commons

Leonid Kalashnikov: Russian sale of arms to Armenia causes concern of Azerbaijan

Robert Kocharyan's lawyers submit motion for release on bail

Iran to cut its nuclear deal commitments from November 6

Golos Armenii: Reincarnation of first Armenian oligarch Khachatur Sukiasyan

Russian MP says Armenia has not addressed CSTO over shelling of its territory

New representative of injured party appears in Kocharyan and others’ case

Robert Kocharyan and others’ trial continues in Yerevan

Intruder shot dead on Iran-Azerbaijan border

Pashinyan: CSTO has strategic importance for us

State Duma deputy: Moscow follows developments in Armenia

Russian parliament speaker re-elected as CSTO Parliamentary Assembly chairman

Pompeo: US sanctions force Iranian leadership to cut spending

Armenian PM to visit Poland next year

Armenian parliament speaker meets Russian State Duma chair

Armenian Power gang co-leader Mher Darbinyan sentenced to nearly 18 years in jail

Armenian 2nd president’s supporters protesting in front of Shengavit district court

Russian arms company comments on Armenian tender failure

PM’s new appointment: Rescue service has new director

Orhan Pamuk on Armenian Genocide in Turkey: Telling the truth is all I can

PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan attends Hay Mayrer NGO annual charity dinner

Netanyahu turns to police amid threats on Facebook

Armenian FM, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation discuss issues of interaction

Armenian parliament’s speaker meets Kazakh Mazhilis chair

CSTO PA Council meeting being held in Yerevan

Soldier dies in Artsakh

Armenia is Eurasia's leader in Freedom on the Net 2019

Al-Baghdadi's sister detained in Syria

President Pavlopoulos: Greece emphatically favours ever-closer rapprochement between EU and Armenia

ANCA welcomes US Embassy announcement of $60 million in Armenia assistance for 2019

Artak Beglaryan participates in international conference of European Ombudsman Institute

Iranian MFA comments on new US sanctions on Tehran

Body found in Yerevan apartment

Trump։ US will continue attempts to denuclearize North Korea

Newspaper: Dogs that attacked mouflons at Yerevan zoo were well-trained, belonged to former zoo employee

Newspaper: There was no talk of "spoiling" relations with US at the meeting with Armenian PM

Newspaper: Decision made to apprehend Vitaly Balasanyan?

Newspaper: Prime Minister's spokesman on withdrawal of Russian military base from Armenia

Armenia MOD on aviation assets in burned storage room of Erebuni Airport

Armenian economy ministry to allocate AMD 530 million to support industries in 2020

Armenian government considers roadmap ensuring implementation of EU-Armenia CEPA

Belarus Ambassador to Armenia: Need for asymmetrical response to US tanks on border with Lithuania

Armenian MP: I hope CSTO has positive impact on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Armenia MOD shares PM's view on solution to Artsakh issue

Armenia PM: Is English language mandatory subject at top universities?

Armenia President receives board members of National Agenda Party

8 high-ranking military men sentenced to life imprisonment in Turkey

US imposes sanctions on 9 people linked to Iran's supreme leader

Suren Papikyan meets with Iranian energy, petrol, road construction and urban development ministers

US considers EU’s decision not to start talks on Northern Macedonia, Albania historical mistake

Chance of Winning IPhone X Smartphone in Promotional Draw “Smart Account - Smart Phone”

Cash back campaign among depositors-cardholders under "Baby" deposit

Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker on Public Council and its president

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council postpones examination of case against judge

"For Artsakh" pan-national movement petitioning in defense of Armenia 2nd President

Armenia PM applies disciplinary penalty against Health and Labor Inspectorate deputy head

Armenian education minister dismisses resignation rumors

Armenia president meets with heads of Synopsys and Synopsys Armenia

Court selects detention as preventive measure for Anahit Farmanyan

“My Step” parliamentary group holds meeting

Erdogan may cancel US visit over vote on Armenian Genocide resolution

Armenian justice minister meets with Germany ambassador

Armenian parliament president meets with Tajik counterpart

Economy minister on support to small and medium-sized businesses in Armenia

Armenia plans to focus on development of tourism infrastructure

Armenia State Revenue Committee head: Corruption phenomena still exist

Iran president sends letter to Saudi Arabia king

Kazakhstan Ambassador to Armenia on inspecting CSTO efficiency in practice

Russia PM: Eurasian Union ready for free trade zones with Asian countries

Armenian ex-defense minister: I practically rule out Azerbaijan accession to CSTO

Karabakh FM meets with representatives of Russian expert community

Armenia ex-defense minister on Russia doubling military base capacities

uGo mobile internet subscribers to get additional gigabytes on the 20th day of each month

Gagik Khachatryan’s lawyers appeal the court decision

Armenia Public Services Regulatory Commission chief: Water tariff to remain same

Yerevan first instance court of general jurisdiction has new judge

Armenia State Revenue Committee to have representative at Upper Lars checkpoint soon

Human bones found during repairs in Yerevan hospital

Armenia MOD: I would like to double and multiply defense budget, but it's satisfactory

Russian ambassador: CSTO raises questions of solidarity over relations of some states with Azerbaijan

Armenian Republican Party Vice-President opposes PM

Ex-official: Arms sales to Baku are a problem within CSTO

Armenia State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre deputy head also resigns

Armenian committee on urban development to get AMD 1.1 billion

Armenian Defense Ministry to get AMD 194.2 billion in 2020

NATO drills being held in Lithuania

Defense Minister declines to comment on Seyran Ohanyan’s involvement in March 1 case