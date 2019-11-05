Catholicos of All Armenians receives head of Parliament of Tajikistan

Greece President: Turkey has to come to grips with past and apologize

Armenia PM dismisses State Committee of Real Estate Cadastre deputy head

Serzh Sargsyan meets with US Ambassador

Armenia PM receives Greece President

Two Armenians fall into elevator well in Saint Petersburg

Vitaly Balasanyan hasn't received notice from Armenia Special Investigation Service yet

Greece president arrives in Armenia, Yerevan hosts CSTO PA meeting, 5.11.2019 digest

Armenia Deputy PM speaks at economic forum in Shanghai

Armenia president: Greece to accelerate ratification of Armenia-EU deal

Armenian territorial administration and infrastructures deputy ministers receive EITI delegation

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan: Armenia-Sweden relations are developing dynamically

ARMBUSINESSBANK presents “tasty” and fast brand-new ABB-ExpressO credit line

Armenian delegation participates in 2019 China International Import Expo

MP on Russia doubling capacities of military base in Armenia

Ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan to transfer his company’s shares to court deposit account

GeoProMining company continues to support Armenia’s sports development

Lydian International: When will Armenian PM fulfill his promise to ensure rule of law?

US begins process of withdrawing from Paris climate deal

Erdogan says al-Baghdadi's sister to stand trial

Court releases Turkish intellectual calling for Armenian Genocide recognition

Armenian MP on Armenia addressing CSTO due to tension

The Jerusalem Post on Armenian Genocide recognition: Israel no longer has any reason to fear Turkey’s reaction

China opposes new US sanctions on Iran

Armenia Justice Ministry holds concluding discussion on human rights protection national strategy and action plan

Armenia ex-defense minister: Robert Kocharyan is man of his word

RPA Spokesperson on Armenian history as mandatory subject in universities

Robert Kocharyan: I am more interested in fair trial than anyone

Armenian MP: No information about Russia-Azerbaijan weapons sale after revolution

Court to unveil decision on pledge in respect of Armenian 2nd president on November 7

Armenia among countries tipped to be next hot ‘epic travel’ destinations

CB: Transfers role in Armenian economy is declining

Armenia 2nd President's son: Robert Kocharyan has supporters, but they are in fear

Greece President visits Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

Yerevan court rejects motion to change former army general's preventive measure

Iraq shuts down Internet amid protests

Greece President arrives in Armenia on two-day official visit

Robert Kocharyan’s son: My father had small tumor to be removed

Armenian Central Bank: Financial, banking systems can withstand negative impacts

Lindsay Hoyle elected new speaker of UK House of Commons

Leonid Kalashnikov: Russian sale of arms to Armenia causes concern of Azerbaijan

Robert Kocharyan's lawyers submit motion for release on bail

Iran to cut its nuclear deal commitments from November 6

Golos Armenii: Reincarnation of first Armenian oligarch Khachatur Sukiasyan

Russian MP says Armenia has not addressed CSTO over shelling of its territory

New representative of injured party appears in Kocharyan and others’ case

Robert Kocharyan and others’ trial continues in Yerevan

Intruder shot dead on Iran-Azerbaijan border

Pashinyan: CSTO has strategic importance for us

State Duma deputy: Moscow follows developments in Armenia

Russian parliament speaker re-elected as CSTO Parliamentary Assembly chairman

Pompeo: US sanctions force Iranian leadership to cut spending

Armenian PM to visit Poland next year

Armenian parliament speaker meets Russian State Duma chair

Armenian Power gang co-leader Mher Darbinyan sentenced to nearly 18 years in jail

Armenian 2nd president’s supporters protesting in front of Shengavit district court

Russian arms company comments on Armenian tender failure

PM’s new appointment: Rescue service has new director

Orhan Pamuk on Armenian Genocide in Turkey: Telling the truth is all I can

PM’s spouse Anna Hakobyan attends Hay Mayrer NGO annual charity dinner

Netanyahu turns to police amid threats on Facebook

Armenian FM, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation discuss issues of interaction

Armenian parliament’s speaker meets Kazakh Mazhilis chair

CSTO PA Council meeting being held in Yerevan

Soldier dies in Artsakh

Armenia is Eurasia's leader on Freedom on the Net 2019

Al-Baghdadi's sister detained in Syria

President Pavlopoulos: Greece emphatically favours ever-closer rapprochement between EU and Armenia

ANCA welcomes US Embassy announcement of $60 million in Armenia assistance for 2019

Artak Beglaryan participates in international conference of European Ombudsman Institute

Iranian MFA comments on new US sanctions on Tehran

Body found in Yerevan apartment

Trump։ US will continue attempts to denuclearize North Korea

Newspaper: Dogs that attacked mouflons at Yerevan zoo were well-trained, belonged to former zoo employee

Newspaper: There was no talk of "spoiling" relations with US at the meeting with Armenian PM

Newspaper: Decision made to apprehend Vitaly Balasanyan?

Newspaper: Prime Minister's spokesman on withdrawal of Russian military base from Armenia

Armenia MOD on aviation assets in burned storage room of Erebuni Airport

Armenian economy ministry to allocate AMD 530 million to support industries in 2020

Armenian government considers roadmap ensuring implementation of EU-Armenia CEPA

Belarus Ambassador to Armenia: Need for asymmetrical response to US tanks on border with Lithuania

Armenian MP: I hope CSTO has positive impact on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Armenia MOD shares PM's view on solution to Artsakh issue

Armenia PM: Is English language mandatory subject at top universities?

Armenia President receives board members of National Agenda Party

8 high-ranking military men sentenced to life imprisonment in Turkey

US imposes sanctions on 9 people linked to Iran's supreme leader

Suren Papikyan meets with Iranian energy, petrol, road construction and urban development ministers

US considers EU’s decision not to start talks on Northern Macedonia, Albania historical mistake

Chance of Winning IPhone X Smartphone in Promotional Draw “Smart Account - Smart Phone”

Cash back campaign among depositors-cardholders under "Baby" deposit

Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker on Public Council and its president

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council postpones examination of case against judge

"For Artsakh" pan-national movement petitioning in defense of Armenia 2nd President

Armenia PM applies disciplinary penalty against Health and Labor Inspectorate deputy head

Armenian education minister dismisses resignation rumors

Armenia president meets with heads of Synopsys and Synopsys Armenia

Court selects detention as preventive measure for Anahit Farmanyan

“My Step” parliamentary group holds meeting

Erdogan may cancel US visit over vote on Armenian Genocide resolution