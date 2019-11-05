Erdogan says al-Baghdadi's sister to stand trial

The sister of the killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is in the Turkish migration center, her fate will be decided by the court, President of Turkey Tayyip Erdogan, TASS reported.
“The process will go in accordance with our legislation. Our services have detained him, and this person will be kept at the migration center,” NTV television quotes the president.
Erdogan did not provide details as to whether the trial of al-Baghdadi’s sister will be held in Turkey.
Earlier Turkey confirmed reports about the detention of al-Baghdadi's sister in Idlib province during a special operation.
U.S. President Donald Trump said al-Baghdadi was destroyed during a special operation in the Syrian province of Idlib. Trump thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for their assistance in the operation. The international community described it as an important but not decisive move in the fight against terrorism, calling for the continuation of this struggle.