What can Armenia offer Europe? Armenian Foreign Minister responds

Armenia is very comfortable in its playground, the Armenian people have been contributing to the collective sense of the shared security, the shared development, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said when asked what Armenia can offer EU in terms of cooperation.
“This is what is important for all. Let alone wine, brandy, good creative education, good smart development, but those are specific, practical things. What do we offer out of cooperation? Exactly what cooperation is for. That is the sense of a common house. And I do agree that in fact we have an excellent process on structured conversation, concerning the next 10 years. This has to be kept up. There are many good and interesting ideas, which make more tangible. Within this format it is a general talk, but I think within that structured conversation we have a plethora of interesting ideas about the way in which we find ways contributing mutually to what is good to all of us, the sense of common home. That is the biggest thing.”