Armenia President, wife serve official dinner in honor of Greece President, wife (photo)
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian yesterday served an official dinner in honor of President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos, who is in Armenia on an official visit, and his wife, Vlasia Pavlopoulou.

The Greek and Armenian presidents particularly stated that the centuries-old friendly ties between the two nations with ancient civilizations, the common destinies and historical and cultural generalities and the common values serve as a strong foundation for deeper and multi-format cooperation in the future.

 
