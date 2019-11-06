Politik.am: Poghos Poghosyan's nephew promised rector position after Kocharyan trial

Certain circles of the government have promised Poghos Poghosyan’s nephew, Samvel Poghosyan that he will be appointed rector of the Armenian State Pedagogical University after Khachatur Abovyan, writes Politik.am.
“Pro-government presses take advantage of the smallest opportunity to make sure there is negativity towards second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan. Various figures pursuing their personal interests help the propaganda machine.
The case of the murder of Poghos Poghosyan was recently a topic for discussions. Poghos Poghosyan’s nephew, Samvel Poghosyan, who lectures at the Armenian State Pedagogical University after Khachatur Abovyan, is the one turning the case into a hot topic. The trial over the case was held years ago, and the verdict is in effect.
According to our information, some circles of the government have promised Samvel Poghosyan that he will be appointed rector of the Armenian State Pedagogical University, after all actions are taken to resolve the case regarding Robert Kocharyan. There was no way to specify the information from Poghosyan since he didn’t answer any phone calls,” writes the website.