Armenia President hands high state award to composer Tigran Mansurian

By the decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, great composer, People’s Artist of the Republic of Armenia Tigran Mansurian has been awarded the 1st Degree Order for Services to the Homeland for his significant contributions to the development of music and outstanding achievements.
The President handed the high state award to the great composer at the presidential residence today.
Armen Sarkissian congratulated the maestro and wished him good health, more achievements and endless vigor. “You received the love of the Armenian people a long time ago, but you still have a lot to do. The more legacy you leave behind, the richer we Armenians will be,” President Sarkissian noted.