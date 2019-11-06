Armenia PM receives leader of Artsakh's Homeland Party Arayik Harutyunyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the deputies of the Homeland Party of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) led by leader of the political party Arayik Harutyunyan, reports the news service of the Government.

“This meeting serves as a great opportunity to state and recap the events that have taken place in the relations with Artsakh over the past year-and-a-half. I would like to touch upon the financial-economic sector, and the first major issue is perhaps the restructuring of the interstate loan. We made a political decision and stated that it would be better to restructure the funds and circulate them in the Republic of Artsakh,” Nikol Pashinyan stated.

The Prime Minister also attached importance to another decision of the Armenian government to allocate AMD 2.1 billion to improve the conditions on the border and the conditions of military servicemen in general.

Afterwards, the parties discussed issues related to cooperation between the governments and parliaments of both Armenian states, partnership in various sectors and promotion of the development of certain branches of economy in Armenia and Artsakh. Prime Minister Pashinyan also thoroughly touched upon the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the works being made for army construction.

The delegation led by Arayik Harutyunyan was also received by Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who stated that Armenia has increased the programs for Artsakh, starting from the defense sector and ending with various social projects. He talked about the elections for local self-government bodies held in Artsakh and during which Armenia conducted an observation mission comprising civil society representatives for the first time ever, showing once again that Artsakh can hold free, independent and democratic elections. In this context, Ararat Mirzoyan attached importance to the fact that the upcoming presidential elections in Artsakh also need to be transparent, free, fair and competitive.