News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 06
USD
476.84
EUR
528.86
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.84
EUR
528.86
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
British Chargé d’Affaires David Moran arrives in Armenia
British Chargé d’Affaires David Moran arrives in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The British Embassy Yerevan announced Wednesday on Facebook that David Moran has arrived in Armenia as the British Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Armenia, with the personal rank of Ambassador.

Mr Moran joined the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) in 1985 and has previously served as Ambassador to Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and as Ambassador (non-resident) to Liechtenstein and the Kyrgyz Republic.

Mr Moran was also posted to Nairobi, Moscow, Paris (at the OECD), and Tbilisi (as Chargé d’Affaires with the personal rank of Ambassador). He has worked in a range of policy and other roles in London, including as Head of the FCO’s Global Economic Issues Department and Deputy Director for Early Warning and Transnational Issues in the Cabinet Office.

Before he joined the FCO he worked as a professional blues pianist.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos