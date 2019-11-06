British Chargé d’Affaires David Moran arrives in Armenia

The British Embassy Yerevan announced Wednesday on Facebook that David Moran has arrived in Armenia as the British Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Armenia, with the personal rank of Ambassador.
Mr Moran joined the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) in 1985 and has previously served as Ambassador to Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and as Ambassador (non-resident) to Liechtenstein and the Kyrgyz Republic.
Mr Moran was also posted to Nairobi, Moscow, Paris (at the OECD), and Tbilisi (as Chargé d’Affaires with the personal rank of Ambassador). He has worked in a range of policy and other roles in London, including as Head of the FCO’s Global Economic Issues Department and Deputy Director for Early Warning and Transnational Issues in the Cabinet Office.
Before he joined the FCO he worked as a professional blues pianist.