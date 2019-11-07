Trump informs about “a very good call” with Erdogan

U.S. President Donald Trump told about “a very good call” with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“He informed me that they have captured numerous ISIS fighters that were reported to have escaped during the conflict – including a wife and sister of terrorist killer al Baghdadi,” he tweeted.
The presidents also talked about the border with Syria, the eradication of terrorism, the ending of hostilities with the Kurds, and many other topics.
“Look forward to seeing President Erdogan next Wednesday, November 13th at the White House,” he added.
Earlier Turkish president’s administration confirmed that the meeting will be held on November 13, although a day earlier Erdogan said he had not yet decided whether he would visit Washington.
On October 17 the United States and Turkey said they had agreed to suspend Turkey’s military operation in Syria for 120 hours and withdraw Kurdish forces from the 30-km long buffer zone on the Turkish-Syrian border. The ceasefire ended on Tuesday, October 22. Erdogan later said that the United States had not fully fulfilled its obligations to Turkey under the Syrian agreements, and Ankara was not ready for a compromise.