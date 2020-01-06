PM: Armenia has surpassed Georgia and Azerbaijan based on results of 2019

It turns out that Armenia has surpassed Georgia and Azerbaijan based on the results of 2019 and has become the leading country in the South Caucasus. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“Dear people, do you remember when I declared in the National Assembly that Armenia would surpass Georgia by the GDP per capita based on the results of 2019 and would surpass Azerbaijan based on the results of 2020?
It turns out that Armenia has surpassed Georgia and Azerbaijan based on the results of 2019 and has become the leading country in the South Caucasus.
This is officially recorded by the International Monetary Fund,” Pashinyan wrote.