News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 07
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
January 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.7
EUR
537.26
RUB
7.77
ME-USD
0.05
Show news feed
PM: Armenia has surpassed Georgia and Azerbaijan based on results of 2019
PM: Armenia has surpassed Georgia and Azerbaijan based on results of 2019
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

It turns out that Armenia has surpassed Georgia and Azerbaijan based on the results of 2019 and has become the leading country in the South Caucasus. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Dear people, do you remember when I declared in the National Assembly that Armenia would surpass Georgia by the GDP per capita based on the results of 2019 and would surpass Azerbaijan based on the results of 2020?

It turns out that Armenia has surpassed Georgia and Azerbaijan based on the results of 2019 and has become the leading country in the South Caucasus.

This is officially recorded by the International Monetary Fund,” Pashinyan wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos