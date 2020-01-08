Armenian contractual soldier's body found at military post, criminal case instituted

On January 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. contractual soldier Gegham Khachatryan received a lethal firearm injury after opening fire from the machine gun attached to him at the military post of the maintenance station of N military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia. The Investigative Committee has reported that a criminal case has been instituted in relation to this.
The 6th Garrison Investigation Division of the General Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia has instituted a criminal case under the elements of the Criminal Code of Armenia (causing somebody to commit suicide or make an attempt at suicide by indirect willfulness or by negligence, by means of threat, cruel treatment or regular humiliation of one’s dignity), and preliminary investigation is underway.
Necessary investigative and procedural actions are being taken to ensure comprehensive, full and objective investigation of the incident.