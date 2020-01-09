News
January 9 declared day of mourning in Ukraine
January 9 declared day of mourning in Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

January 9, 2020 is declared a day of mourning in Ukraine amid the the crash of a Boeing 737 aircraft in Tehran, 112.ua reported.

To commemorate the memory of the dead, the state flags of Ukraine on the buildings and structures of state authorities, local self-government, state enterprises, institutions and organizations should be lowered.

Entertaining and concert events should be canceled, and television and radio programs adjusted in accordance with the decree of the president.

President's office noted that there were 11 Ukrainian citizens (2 passengers and 9 crew members), 63 - Canada, 82 - Iran, 3 - Germany, 10 - Sweden, 4 - Afghanistan, 3 - UK, on board which crashed near Tehran Airport.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
