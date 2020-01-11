Ukraine official says Iran agrees to pay compensation

Secretary of Ukraine's Security Council Oleksiy Danilov said Iran has preliminary agreed to pay compensation as “they formally acknowledged” shooting down the Ukrainian plane.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will discuss the matter with the Iranian leader, he said in an interview with BBC.
Earlier the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they are fully responsible for shooting down the plane.
Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani offered condolences and assured that those responsible for the crash would be held accountable.