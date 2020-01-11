News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 11
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
January 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.26
EUR
531.79
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Ukraine official says Iran agrees to pay compensation
Ukraine official says Iran agrees to pay compensation
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Secretary of Ukraine's Security Council Oleksiy Danilov said Iran has preliminary agreed to pay compensation as “they formally acknowledged” shooting down the Ukrainian plane.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will discuss the matter with the Iranian leader, he said in an interview with BBC.

Earlier the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they are fully responsible for shooting down the plane.

Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani offered condolences and assured that those responsible for the crash would be held accountable.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos