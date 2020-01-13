Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge questioned

YEREVAN. – Today the president of the Constitutional Court of Armenia, Hrayr Tovmasyan, was questioned at the Special Investigation Service, Pastinfo reported.

No comment was received from this state body, and Tovmasyan's legal defender Amram Makinyan said he did not comment on the information, citing the law on Constitutional Court which imposes a certain prohibition on providing information on investigative activities involving judges.

Hrayr Tovmasyan was charged on December 27, 2019, under the Criminal Code article on abusing official powers. Moreover, the decision to include him as a defendant was made by the Prosecutor General on December 26, exactly the same day that President Armen Sarkissian signed the law that enables early retirement for the current judges of the Constitutional Court.

In spite of the legislative ban, on December 27, the Prosecutor's Office circulated a rather extensive message about the unlawful actions attributed the serving president of the Constitutional Court.