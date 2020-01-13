Ex-Armenia deputy minister's attorney files motion to interview minister

Levon Sahakyan, attorney of former Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Gevorg Loretsyan, has filed a motion with the court to interview Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan. This is what the attorney told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“We want to prove that Mr. Loretsyan wanted to quit his job a couple of days before his arrest,” the attorney said.

On December 5, 2019, Gevorg Loretsyan, his driver and the president of an Armenian football club were arrested and later detained after being suspected of receiving a bribe.

According to the preliminary information obtained by the National Security Service, during tenders declared for obtaining sport equipment and sport clothes for the needs of institutions subordinate to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, the deputy minister provided support to an economic entity that is the president of a football club operating in Armenia and the de facto head of several supplying companies. With the help of his driver, the deputy minister reached an agreement to receive a bribe in particularly large amounts, if the economic entity won the tenders.