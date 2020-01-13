Armenia President meets with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in the United Arab Emirates on a working visit, today met with Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as reported the official website of the President of Armenia.

President Sarkissian expressed gratitude to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the invitation to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week conference and stated the following: “The cordial relations established between our countries and nations are very precious for us, and we are ready to maximally enhance and expand them.”

President Sarkissian attached importance to the signing of the agreement on joint development between Masdar and the State Interests Fund of Armenia during his visit to the UAE in December of last year which is a major step for diversification of Armenia’s energy system and will help make Armenia greener.

President Armen Sarkissian and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan touched upon the entire spectrum of the cooperation between Armenia and the UAE and considered cooperation in the fields of innovation and information and high technologies prospective. In this context, the President presented the ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) presidential initiative for the development of science and technology in Armenia and stated that this multi-component project envisages the opening of the first “Disneyland” for artificial intelligence, as well as the introduction of large technology companies in Armenia.

The interlocutors also mentioned the great potential for beneficial cooperation in the fields of food safety and agriculture and exchanged views on nuclear energy, nuclear fuel and nuclear waste management.

Tourism was also mentioned as a sphere of mutual interest. President Sarkissian attached importance to the establishment of direct air communication between Yerevan and Abu Dhabi from the perspective of tourism and intensification of business relations, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assigned the head of the relevant organization to hold a discussion and provide a specific solution to the issue.