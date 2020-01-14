Erdogan promises to teach lesson to Haftar if he continues attacks on Libya's GNA

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday threatened to teach a lesson to the commander of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar if he does not stop his assault on GNA of Lubya, based in Tripoli, TASS reported.
"Turkey is carefully watching the steps by legitimate Libyan authorities and allies of General Khalifa Haftar. If the strikes on positions of the legitimate Libyan authorities resume, Turkey is ready to teach a lesson to Haftar," Erdogan said.
Erdogan also stated that Haftar first accepted the terms of the ceasefire agreement in Libya, and then fled from Moscow, where talks were held with the GNA head Fayez al-Sarraj.
"We made major efforts in the framework of an initiative launched by Turkey and Russia. Yesterday at talks in Moscow the Tripoli-based government showed a constructive stance, but then coup-plotter Haftar refused to sign a ceasefire deal. At first he agreed, but then he ran away from Moscow," Erdogan told the Turkish parliament on Tuesday.
The results of the ceasefire talks in Libya held in Moscow will be one of the topics of the upcoming conference in Berlin, Erdogan added.
"On Sunday, Berlin will host a summit where leaders will discuss this matter [the Moscow talks on Libya — TASS]. A number of other counties, including the United States, will participate in the conference at a lower level. We have informed all interested parties that Tunisia and Qatar also need to be present at the negotiating table, however, we did not get the desired result," the Turkish president pointed out.
Within the initiative proposed by the presidents of Russia and Turkey on January 12 a ceasefire regime entered into force in Libya, between the internationally recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli led by Fayez al-Sarraj and Commander of the Libyan National Army Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Representatives of the parties arrived on January 13 in Moscow for talks, following which GNA representatives signed a ceasefire.
Haftar took a break to study the deal, but later, as the Arab media reported, left Moscow without signing the document. Armed clashes resumed on January 14 in the south of Tripoli. LNA issued a statement declaring readiness and determination to achieve victory.