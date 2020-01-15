Americans trust Amazon or Google more than Trump

Americans trust Amazon or Google more than President Donald Trump.
According to FoxNews referring to the data from a Morning Consult survey, these two technological titans are some of the most trustworthy brands in the US after doctors and the military. Fifty percent of respondents said "your primary doctor" was the top trusted brand, while 39 percent and 38 percent of respondents said Amazon and Google were their most trusted brand.
Actor Tom Hanks won the trust of 34 percent of respondents, and only 20 percent said President Trump topped their trust list.